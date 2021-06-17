Police warn of woman stabbing people randomly on North Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are warning about three recent cases in which a woman stabbed a person on the North Side for no apparent reason.
Police said the stabbings have taken place in Edgewater, Uptown and Lakeview. Police said the same suspect is believed to have shot a person for no apparent reason, also on the North Side.
The stabbings and shootings happened on June 5 at about 10:45 a.m. in the 4800-block of North Marine Drive and at 8:45 p.m. in the 1000-block of West Thorndale, on June 9 at about 4:40 p.m. at 4821 North Broadway, and on June 11 at about 4:25 p.m. at 3030 North Broadway.
Police said in all four incidents, regardless of weapon used, the suspect was described as a Black woman, 5 ft. 6 to 5 ft. 8 in tall. In three of the incidents the suspect was wearing a pink top.
If you have any information about these incidents, contact Area Three detectives at 312-744-8261.
