Police warn of woman stabbing people randomly on North Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are warning about three recent cases in which a woman stabbed a person on the North Side for no apparent reason.Police said the stabbings have taken place in Edgewater, Uptown and Lakeview. Police said the same suspect is believed to have shot a person for no apparent reason, also on the North Side.The stabbings and shootings happened on June 5 at about 10:45 a.m. in the 4800-block of North Marine Drive and at 8:45 p.m. in the 1000-block of West Thorndale, on June 9 at about 4:40 p.m. at 4821 North Broadway, and on June 11 at about 4:25 p.m. at 3030 North Broadway.Police said in all four incidents, regardless of weapon used, the suspect was described as a Black woman, 5 ft. 6 to 5 ft. 8 in tall. In three of the incidents the suspect was wearing a pink top.If you have any information about these incidents, contact Area Three detectives at 312-744-8261.