Stabbing at Chase Bank: Employee dies of injuries sustained inside River North branch

Victim identified as 24-year-old Jessica Vilaythong
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chase Bank employee who was stabbed at a branch inside a branch a few blocks from Chicago's Magnificent Mile Wednesday has died.

Chicago police said the 24-year-old woman was stabbed in the neck after having a "brief conversation" with a man inside the bank on the corner of Dearborn and Ohio in River North just after 11 a.m.

On Thursday, the woman died from her injuries. She has been identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as Jessica Vilaythong.

A suspect is in custody and police said Thursday that charges are pending.

A man who did not want to be identified said he saw the suspect with a 5- to 6-inch knife.

RELATED: Police warn of woman stabbing people randomly on North Side

"I saw a guy with a knife - a pretty big knife - with blood on it and he was running with a head of steam, and then, 30 seconds later, all the cops started coming then," he said.

A Chase bank spokesperson said in a statement, "We are devastated by the passing of our colleague Jessica Vilaythong and extend our deepest sympathies to her family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time. Jessica was a wonderful person and valued employee. She was extremely outgoing, passionate, hardworking, and quick to help clients. We will miss her greatly."

A motive behind the attack is still unclear. Area Three detectives are investigating.

