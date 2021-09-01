Chase Bank stabbing inside branch blocks from Mag Mile leaves worker critically injured

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chase Bank employee was seriously injured in a stabbing inside a branch a few blocks from Chicago's Magnificent Mile Wednesday.

Chicago police said the 24-year-old woman was stabbed in the neck after having a "brief conversation" with a man inside the bank in the 600-block of N. Dearborn Street just after 11 a.m.

The woman was rushed to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition, police said.

No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.

A spokesperson from Chase Bank said in a written statement: "There has been an incident at one of our branches near downtown Chicago today. Our thoughts right now are with our employee and their family."

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
