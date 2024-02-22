Big rig catches on fire, suspect in custody after cop chase through SoCal | VIDEO

A lengthy chase of a stolen big rig through Southern California ended with the suspect being taken into custody as the big rig erupted in flames.

A lengthy chase of a stolen big rig through Southern California ended with the suspect being taken into custody as the big rig erupted in flames.

A lengthy chase of a stolen big rig through Southern California ended with the suspect being taken into custody as the big rig erupted in flames.

A lengthy chase of a stolen big rig through Southern California ended with the suspect being taken into custody as the big rig erupted in flames.

LOS ANGELES -- A lengthy chase of a stolen big rig ended with the suspect's apprehension as the cab of the truck erupted in flames on the shoulder of the 210 Freeway.

The chase came to an end around 12:10 a.m. Thursday when authorities took the suspect into custody after he ditched the truck and tried hiding out in a nearby residential neighborhood.

Authorities used spike strips on the big rig, causing the suspect to drive on shredded tires. Sparks began to fly from the big rig and the cab eventually caught on fire near the Haven Avenue exit on the 210.

AIR7 HD was initially over the pursuit around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday when the fleeing suspect was driving on the 5 Freeway in the San Fernando Valley.

A lengthy chase of a stolen big rig through SoCal ended with the suspect's apprehension as the cab of the truck erupted in flames.

There were moments when the suspect drove erratically and got close to another big rig on the road, but the big rig showed noticeable signs of slowing down once authorities were successful in using spike strips.

At one point, a part of the big rig's bumper came off and the driver appeared to have difficulty controlling the truck.

After the big rig came to a stop, the suspect tried running away but was soon located and placed in handcuffs by the California Highway Patrol.