'75 Street Boardwalk' opens in Chatham made from recycled plywood

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A brand new boardwalk has opened on the South Side.The Chatham community celebrated the grand opening of the "75th Street Boardwalk" late Saturday afternoon.Eleven restaurants are offering outdoor dining on the boardwalk.Organizers said they hope that the boardwalk will encourage people in the community to visit"We hope that you frequent all the wonderful restaurants that are along the neighborhood because when you spend money here, you employ people here. And that is very important," said Nedra Sims Fears the Greater Chatham Initiative Executuve Director.The boardwalk will be open through the end of November.Crews built it using recycled plywood from the civil unrest this summer.