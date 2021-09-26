Chef offers recipes, ideas to reduce food waste as Americans cook more during COVID pandemic

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cooking has picked up during the COVID pandemic, but as more Americans try to avoid wasting food, Chef Stephen Sandoval offers ways to make the most of common items.
Sandoval said "fish scraps can be used for sashimi, tartar sauce and stocks. Don't throw away citrus -- use the ends and zest to create powders. Corn stalks can be used to make flavorful stocks."
Stale bread can be repurposed for croutons or bread crumbs.
Raised in San Diego, California, with Mexican, New Orleans and Spanish roots, Sandoval wants to share his new-age style.
To learn more about Chef Sandoval, visit his website.
