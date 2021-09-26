recipe

Chef offers recipes, ideas to reduce food waste as Americans cook more during COVID pandemic

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Chef offers ways to maximize food items for waste-less cooking

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cooking has picked up during the COVID pandemic, but as more Americans try to avoid wasting food, Chef Stephen Sandoval offers ways to make the most of common items.

Sandoval said "fish scraps can be used for sashimi, tartar sauce and stocks. Don't throw away citrus -- use the ends and zest to create powders. Corn stalks can be used to make flavorful stocks."

Stale bread can be repurposed for croutons or bread crumbs.

RELATED: Guinness announces plan to open brewery, taproom in West Loop

Raised in San Diego, California, with Mexican, New Orleans and Spanish roots, Sandoval wants to share his new-age style.

To learn more about Chef Sandoval, visit his website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkchicagolooprecipecooking chef
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RECIPE
How to make an Italian beef sandwich at home
Expert shares sandwich recipes using fresh ingredients
Live with Kelly and Ryan Features Hometown Chefs
How to cook lobster tails for Father's Day
TOP STORIES
CFD paramedic shot while tending to Stroger patient: Chicago police
Hackers using 'zero-click' attacks to hold your phone hostage
3 dead after Amtrak train from Chicago derails in Montana: officials
Our Chicago: Chicago universal basic income
Ready or not, Bears QB Fields starting against Browns
41 shot, 5 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
Sunday Mass at Holy Name Cathedral
Show More
Woman killed in Jefferson Park hit-and-run: CPD
Arlington Park closes after nearly a century
Jelani Day case: Police working to ID man seen on surveillance video
Man attempts to storm cockpit, strangles attendant on JetBlue flight
Chicago Weather: Warm, breezy Sunday
More TOP STORIES News