Class action lawsuit filed against Chemtool, parent company over Illinois chemical plant fire

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
ROCKTON, Ill. (WLS) -- A class-action lawsuit has been filed against the owners of the chemical plant that exploded and burned in Rockton last week.

At least two homeowners are involved in the lawsuit against Chemtool and The Lubrizol Corporation.

The suit claims people are suffering health issues from the smoke, and homes and yards were damaged and covered in debris.

A 2-mile evacuation order was lifted Friday, but the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Rockton officials lifted their evacuation order Friday after a massive chemical plant fire and explosion earlier this week.



While Lubrizol said they do not comment on legal matters, they did say they are "devastated by this event and deeply regret the disruption and inconvenience that is has caused area residents."

"We are committed to helping the community, including donations we have made to the Northwestern Illinois Red Cross, the Northern Illinois Food Bank and the Rockton Lions Club. We have also arranged for removal of fire-related debris...This has already helped many. Additionally, we have reimbursement claim forms posted on our website for individuals and businesses. We will continue to offer ongoing support to our neighbors as we needs emerge," according to the statement.

Lubrizol said residents can request service to have the fire-related debris removed by visiting their website.

The video featured is from a previous report.
