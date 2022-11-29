Chevy Chase to help light up Raising Canes in Morton Grove for holiday season

Chevy Chase of "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" will help turn on Christmas lights at Raising Canes in Morton Grove.

MORTON GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- It's a beaut, Clark!

Chevy Chase will in the Chicago area on Tuesday night to help turn on the Christmas lights at "Raising Cane's" in Morton Grove.

Some 13,000 bulbs will be plugged in by Chase, also known as Clark Griswold from "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation."

The fun gets going, at 5 p.m.

