'I'm forever grateful': Cheyney University student chosen as Disney UNCF Scholar

CHEYNEY, Pennsylvania -- College students looking to expand their personal and professional skills are getting some help from our parent company, Disney, which has partnered with the United Negro College Fund.

They've announced the latest group of scholarship recipients, and one of them is a student at Cheyney University.

"I'm forever grateful for my university," said Perry O'Hannon of Cheyney University.

The word "proud" doesn't even begin to describe how he feels to be a student at the university, which is the nation's first HBCU.

The 19-year-old student almost didn't make it to the campus after dropping out of two other colleges.

"I said college is not for me whatsoever," said O'Hannon of how he felt after his previous college experiences before coming to Cheyney.

"I'm so grateful to Cheyney because when I tried to give up on myself, Cheyney didn't give up on me," he said.

Now, the North Philadelphia native will have help achieving his college dreams. O'Hannon was chosen as a 2024 Disney UNCF Corporate Scholar.

"I applied for it and I got it and I honestly was very shocked to have gotten it," he said.

For nearly 10 years, Disney and the United Negro College Fund have collaborated to award scholarships to high-achieving students, many of whom attend Historically Black Colleges and Universities. The students receive scholarships, mentorship, and career development.

"I get to attend a leadership conference this June and I also get to do an internship this summer as well," said O'Hannon.

O'Hannon is one of more than 25 students who were chosen from across the country. The goal is to build a pipeline of Black talent that could shape the future of the entertainment industry. It's an exciting prospect for the college junior.

"I'm definitely hoping it offers a job opportunity," he said with a smile.

O'Hannon will have a renewable $5,000 scholarship to achieve his graduation goals, helping him go from student to Disney UNCF Scholar.

"I'm just really looking forward to the experience most of all," O'Hannon said.