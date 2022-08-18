Chicago Air and Water Show returns this weekend with Blue Angels, Golden Knights performing

Best viewing locations along Chicago lakefront from Oak Street to Fullerton

Check out ABC7 flying with the Blue Angels, Thunderbirds and the Golden Knights at the Chicago Air and Water Show through the years.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The 2022 Chicago Air and Water show is getting ready to take off this weekend.

Over the years many of us here at ABC7 have had the privilege of flying with the pros, including the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and U.S. Army Golden Knights.

Strap in for a look back at some of the rides we've had in the past!

WATCH: Past Chicago Air and Water Show Highlights

This year, the Blue Angels and Golden Knights Parachute Team will both perform.

The 2022 Chicago Air and Water Show is set for this Saturday and Sunday.

The show is scheduled to run from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m. both days.

The best place to see the show will be along the lakefront from Fullerton to Oak Street. And as always, the show is free.