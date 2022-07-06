Chicago Air and Water Show returns in August with US Navy Blue Angels performing

It's happening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on August 20 and 21 along the lakefront.
The Blue Angels and U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team will both perform.
ABC7 Flywitness News at the Chicago Air & Water Show
"After the absence of the show in 2020 and a scaled down version in 2021, this summer we are honored to be able to bring back in full force Chicago's storied tradition - the Air and Water Show. Celebrating more than 60 years, the free event showcases incredible feats from world-class military and civilian teams over an exhilarating two days," shares DCASE Commissioner Erin Harkey.
The best place to see the show will be along the lakefront from Fullerton to Oak Street. And as always, the show is free.