chicago air and water show

Chicago Air and Water Show returns in August with US Navy Blue Angels performing

Best viewing locations along Chicago lakefront from Oak Street to Fullerton
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago Air and Water Show returns in Aug. with Blue Angels performing

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Air and Water Show is officially coming back.

It's happening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on August 20 and 21 along the lakefront.

The Blue Angels and U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team will both perform.

ABC7 Flywitness News at the Chicago Air & Water Show
EMBED More News Videos

Check out ABC7 flying with the performers at the Chicago Air and Water Show through the years.



"After the absence of the show in 2020 and a scaled down version in 2021, this summer we are honored to be able to bring back in full force Chicago's storied tradition - the Air and Water Show. Celebrating more than 60 years, the free event showcases incredible feats from world-class military and civilian teams over an exhilarating two days," shares DCASE Commissioner Erin Harkey.

The best place to see the show will be along the lakefront from Fullerton to Oak Street. And as always, the show is free.

WATCH: Past Chicago Air and Water Show Highlights


EMBED More News Videos

VIDEOS: Chicago Air and Water Show 2018 (1 of 10)

Day 2 of the 2018 Chicago Air & Water Show drew thousands of people to the lakefront.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagogold coastold townlincoln parknavychicago air and water showblue angelsarmy
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO AIR AND WATER SHOW
Chicago Air and Water Show returns in Aug. with Blue Angels performing
What to expect for summer in Chicago
Blue Angels fly with police star worn by fallen CPD officer
Blue Angels fly over Chicago lakefront
TOP STORIES
Highland Park shooting suspect expected in bond court Wed.
Victims of Highland Park shooting remembered for kindness, warmth
Man shot girl after she threw water at McDonald's worker: prosecutors
Congressman Kinzinger reveals over a dozen threatening messages
Toddler found alone after Highland Park shooting lost both parents
Brookfield Zoo cleared after shelter in place order
Former Netflix star Jerry Harris to be sentenced in child porn case
Show More
Former Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson to be sentenced Wednesday
Chicago Weather: More scattered rain Wednesday
BBB warns of possible scammers after Highland Park mass shooting
Highland Park victims describe seeing alleged gunman on roof
Highland Park shooting suspect's social media littered with hatred
More TOP STORIES News