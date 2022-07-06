Chicago Air and Water Show returns in August with US Navy Blue Angels performing

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5468717" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Check out ABC7 flying with the performers at the Chicago Air and Water Show through the years.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Air and Water Show is officially coming back.It's happening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on August 20 and 21 along the lakefront.The Blue Angels and U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team will both perform."After the absence of the show in 2020 and a scaled down version in 2021, this summer we are honored to be able to bring back in full force Chicago's storied tradition - the Air and Water Show. Celebrating more than 60 years, the free event showcases incredible feats from world-class military and civilian teams over an exhilarating two days," shares DCASE Commissioner Erin Harkey.The best place to see the show will be along the lakefront from Fullerton to Oak Street. And as always, the show is free.