Bloggers team up for Chicago apartment makeover

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A couple of Chicago bloggers teamed up to spruce up an apartment in the Austin neighborhood.

Casey Finn from The DIY Playbook, Kim Vargo from Yellow Brick Home and LaTanya Simpson, the makeover recipient, joined ABC7 Chicago Monday morning.

Finn said she and Vargo have been blogging for about 10 years, and this year they wanted to give back to the community. She said Simpson deserved this gift.

They partnered with Amazon Home to complete the project.

Simpson said she feels "so blessed."

To see more pictures or to learn some DIY tips, check out thediyplaybook.com or yellowbrickhome.com.
