2022 Chicago Auto Show Chicago Auto Show giving back to local food banks

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Auto show is giving back to local food banks Wednesday.Between the pandemic and inflation, food insecurity is growing.Wednesday marks the start of the show's food drive, which runs through Friday. Attendees can bring three cans of food and get a coupon for $5 off a fill price adult ticket.A Safe Haven is one of the beneficiaries of the food drive.The fundraiser is important for the organization."It's really important because all of the canned goods that we get donated to us here go to help our community in Chicago and it helps all the impoverished neighborhoods that are in Chicago," said Alona Montgomery, A Safe Haven volunteer coordinator.The Chicago Auto Show runs from February 12-21, with hours from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day except the final day, which runs from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for seniors aged 62 and older, $10 for children 4-12 and children 3 and under are free when accompanied by a paying adult.Masks are required for all attendees age 2 and over, except when eating or drinking. Proof of COVID vaccination is not required for admission, but is required for designated food and beverage areas.