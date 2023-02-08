2023 Chicago Auto Show: Sneak peek inside Concept & Technology Garage

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The 2023 Chicago Auto Show opens this Saturday, but on Wednesday, several manufacturers previewed their latest and greatest at the auto show's annual Concept & Technology Garage.

The preview of the Chicago Auto Show gave a glimpse of what's hot this year: colorful, high-tech and electric cars.

The show will be big, according to Jennifer Morand, the general manager of the Chicago Auto Show.

"We are so thrilled because we are opening up both show halls this year, so we're back to a two-hall show," Morand said. "The north hall looks full and vibrant, and we have a variety of seven indoor test tracks this year so that's more than we've ever had before."

At the show, visitors will get to see brand new models, like the Dodge Hornet CUV. The crossover is the first new vehicle from Dodge in 10 years.

Attendees will also notice a major emphasis on electric vehicles. The Kia EV6 GT is a performance SUV with 576 horsepower, and can go from 0 to 60 mph in 3.2 seconds.

If you like the power, muscle and noise of the Dodge Challenger, act fast! This is the last year it will be produced with a gas engine.

Kelley Enright, the central region PR manager for Dodge's parent company Stellantis, gave a preview of what the automobile brand has to offer.

"We're moving toward electrification, and so the Dodge model, both Charger and Challenger, 2023 will be the last model year for those," Enright said.

Dodge has seven "Last Call" models and Enright says the brand is looking ahead to bring in-demand vehicles to consumers in the future.

"We are listening to our customers and we're going to be bringing out a Dodge EV in 2024," Enright said.

For concept vehicles, the Ram 1500 Revolution Battery Electric Vehicle is the future of Ram Trucks, with a ground up redesign, more cab space, more storage space and high-tech additions in the cabin.

The 2023 Jeep Grand Wagoneer L extended version is like a living room on wheels. Riders can set up a mobile office in the passenger seat by connecting their computer to the screen. Other features include individual screens, individual climate controls, massaging seats and more.

The base price for a 2023 Jeep Grand Wagoneer L extended version is a cool $110,000 dollars.

More vehicles will be revealed behind the scenes on Thursday and Friday. The Chicago Auto Show opens to the public on Saturday.

For more information, check out our guide to the 2023 Chicago Auto Show at abc7chicago.com/autoshow.