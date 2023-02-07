ABC 7 Chicago to present 'The 2023 Chicago Auto Show' live on Saturday, February 11 at 6 p.m.

It's time to get revved up to find your dream car when ABC 7 gives a preview of the 2023 CHICAGO AUTO SHOW, Saturday, February 11 at 6:00 P.M. on ABC 7.

Hosted by ABC 7 Anchors Jim Rose, Ryan Chiaverini, Tracy Butler, Roz Varon and Val Warner, this live, hour-long special spotlights all of the bells and whistles that come with some of the most spectacular cars, trucks, and SUVs the industry has to offer. An encore broadcast of the live special will air later that evening at midnight and again on Sunday, February 12 from 3:30-4:30 P.M. on ABC 7. The special will also stream live exclusively on abc7chicago.com and ABC 7's Connected TV Apps on Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV and Roku.

They're back! The indoor test tracks are fan favorites and ABC 7 Anchors Jim Rose and Val Warner will take viewers along for the ride. Featuring five returning tracks and two new indoor tracks, attendees can ride in the latest vehicles from two tracks at Ford, Jeep, Hyundai, Ram, Toyota and Ram Truck and can dive deep into the world of electric vehicles in the new Chicago Drives Electric test track and EV education center.

Chicago Drives Electric EV track powered by ComEd and educational hub will debut this year. ABC 7's Traffic Anchor Roz Varon will take a sweet ride on the auto show's newest Electric Vehicle test track. The 100,000 square feet of electric track is triple the size from 2022. A range of EVs from luxury to mainstream will be explored including -- BMW, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Nissan and Volkswagen. The educational hub will provide consumer information on tax credits and incentives as well as where to charge their EVs.

What could be more thrilling than jumping behind the wheel of a great new car, truck or SUV from Ford, Kia, Subaru and Volkswagen for an outdoor test drive on the streets of Chicago? Host Ryan Chiaverini is in the driver's seat when the rubber meets the road outside the showroom floor.

Thinking about a new puppy to ride along in your new car? The 2023 auto show, with assistance from Roz Varon, can help with both. Roz will be live at the Subaru Loves Pets exhibit with an adorable and adoptable pack of puppies ready to find a loving home. Since the Subaru Loves Pets auto show adoption events began in 2018, more than 946 pets have been adopted. Puppies will be available for adoption throughout the show's run.

More and more women are leading change across the automotive industry and Meteorologist Tracy Butler highlights the auto show's efforts to recognize and award outstanding female professionals, including Jen Morand, President, Chicago Automobile Trade Association General Manager, Chicago Auto Show.

The 2023 Auto show will not only highlight the cars that are stars but will preview some of the other 'must-try' interactive events including Friday Night Flights where guests get to sample beer from a dozen local breweries. The Toyota Miles Per Hour Run featuring a unique, indoor 2.4 mile running track set on the auto show floor. On Sunday, February 12 Chicago runners can get up early, and view amazing cars while fitting in a good work out- all before the auto show opens to the public and the big game begins.

The 2023 Chicago Auto Show special returns for the 9th year to ABC 7 through a partnership with the Chicago Automobile Trade Association and ABC 7 Chicago - pairing the most watched television station in Chicago with the largest auto show in North America. This year will mark the 115th edition of the show. FIRST LOOK FOR CHARITY has raised nearly $60 million for local charities over the years.

The Auto Show special will be broadcast live on ABC 7's 7.1, available on the ABC 7 News App and will also be available live and on-demand on ABC7Chicago.com.

About ABC7/WLS-TV Chicago

ABC7/WLS-TV Chicago is the No. 1 local news source and most-watched television station in Chicago. With top-rated daily newscasts spanning decades and the largest social media presence in the market with more than 2.6 million Facebook followers, ABC7 Eyewitness News provides breaking news, investigative reporting, weather, politics, traffic and sports in the multiplatform space to Chicago, the suburbs and northwest Indiana. Named Best News Operation by the Associated Press for four consecutive years, ABC 7 Eyewitness News produces "Chicago Proud," a series of features that spotlights everyday heroes in and around Chicago. The station also produces the highest-rated New Year's Eve special in Chicago, holiday kickoff special "The Magnificent Mile Lights Festival," syndicated to a national audience, as well as the award-winning program series "Our Chicago," which showcases the city's diversity and highlights contributions in the Black, Hispanic, Asian, LGBTQ+ communities, among others. Every Friday, Windy City Weekend entertains while giving Chicagoans everything they need to know about what's happening in the city. ABC 7 is the only Chicago station producing and broadcasting parades representing Chicago's rich cultural history. In addition to producing town halls focused on current social issues, the station has a long and proud tradition of broadcasting political candidate debates keeping Chicago's electorate informed. ABC7's outreach efforts include annual partnerships with the Red Cross for life-saving blood drives, one of the biggest one-day drives in the country and, most recently, spearheading an effort to raise more than $1.5 million for area food pantries.

