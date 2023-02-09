Chicago Auto Show 2023: Check out nearly 1,000 vehicles on display at McCormick Place

This preview of the Chicago Auto Show gave a glimpse of what's hot this year: colorful, high-tech and electric cars.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thursday is media preview day at the 2023 Chicago Auto Show.

Both showroom halls will be open this year featuring nearly 1,000 vehicles, making it the perfect place for consumers.

"With recent inventory levels plummeting, they're rising back, the market's getting better but we're not quite there yet, but all these brand new vehicles are under one roof, which is the best way to cross shop," said Jennifer Morand, president and general manager of the Chicago Auto Show.

That's especially true when it comes to electric vehicles. This year's auto show has plenty of ways to learn about EVs, from the massive 100,000-square-foot test track to the different types of EVs and what it takes to own one.

"We have our charging partner here called Autel, they can tell you what you need to know if you're looking to purchase and EV or lease one, what you need in your garage for example, so lots of educational opportunities at the auto show this year," Morand said.

Fan favorite Camp Jeep is celebrating their 19th anniversary this year, and they are expecting their 3 millionth rider this weekend! Is there swag is somebody's future?

Regardless, the test tracks are incredibly popular here at the show and this year there are more than ever, seven to be exact. Add to that the outdoor test drives, and that's 50 to 60 different vehicles to experience!

Concept cars are back at the show too, including the Chrysler Airflow EV concept and the futuristic Buick Wildcat concept that will only be on the showroom floor this weekend.

Of course there are plenty of interactive exhibits, the latest in safety, AI and VR and we'll continue to break it down for you over the next week and a half!

For more information, check out our guide to the 2023 Chicago Auto Show at abc7chicago.com/autoshow.