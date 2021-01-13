Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano announces retirement

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano announced his retirement Wednesday.Pagano coached with the Bears for two seasons after replacing Vic Fangio, who left to become head coach of the Denver Broncos.In a statement, Pagano said, "After 36 years of coaching the game I love, I have decided to retire from the National Football League. I'd like to sincerely thank the McCaskey family, Ted Phillips, Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy for the opportunity to be a part of such an amazing organization. Also, many thanks to the Irsay family and the Colts organization. I am forever grateful to that community and to the support they have always given me both on and off the field. I'd also like to thank all the coaches, players and staff throughout my career. Thank you will never be enough to express my gratitude."As much as I love coaching, it takes a lot of time away from your family and loved ones. I'm excited to start this new chapter of my life and can't wait to be able to spend more time with my family. This has been an amazing ride and I have made countless relationships that I will cherish forever."Pagano previously served as head coach of the Indianapolis Colts.Also on Wednesday, the Bears officially announced that they would retain GM Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Nagy.