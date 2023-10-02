Chicago bar Claddagh Ring Pub pays tabs for Bears fans after loss

The Chicago Bears fell to the Denver Broncos, but fans at the Claddagh Ring Pub in Lincoln Square had reason to celebrate.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Bears lost yet again Sunday, but some fans still had reason to celebrate.

The Claddagh Ring Pub in Lincoln Square told patrons they would pay their tabs if the Bears lost.

So there were free drinks for people who watched the game there.

The Bears had a 21-point lead Sunday, but the Broncos came back to top the Bears 31-28 at Soldier Field.

The Bears had a chance to break a 28-28 tie late in the fourth quarter with a field goal, but they opted to go for it on a fourth down and 1 and failed to convert.

The Bears have lost 14 games in a row going back to last season. They play again Thursday night against the Washington Commanders.