Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields to make 1st NFL start against Cleveland Browns Sunday

Fields replaced the injured Andy Dalton in the Bears' win over the Cincinnati Bengals last Sunday at Soldier Field. Fields was 6-13 passing for 60 yards and also had 31 rushing yards.
Coach Nagy has announced that Justin Fields will be our starting QB against the Browns.— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) September 22, 2021
Dalton suffered a knee injury in the second quarter of the Bengals game. Bears head coach Matt Nagy said Dalton remains the starter when he is healthy.
The Bears drafted Justin Fields in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft after trading up to the 11th overall pick.