Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields to make 1st NFL start against Cleveland Browns Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields will get his first start in the NFL on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.Fields replaced the injured Andy Dalton in the Bears' win over the Cincinnati Bengals last Sunday at Soldier Field. Fields was 6-13 passing for 60 yards and also had 31 rushing yards.Dalton suffered a knee injury in the second quarter of the Bengals game. Bears head coach Matt Nagy said Dalton remains the starter when he is healthy.The Bears drafted Justin Fields in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft after trading up to the 11th overall pick.