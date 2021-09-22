Sports

Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields to make 1st NFL start against Cleveland Browns Sunday

Bears head coach Matt Nagy says Andy Dalton remains the starter when healthy
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields looks to pass during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. (AP Photo/David Banks)

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields will get his first start in the NFL on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.

Fields replaced the injured Andy Dalton in the Bears' win over the Cincinnati Bengals last Sunday at Soldier Field. Fields was 6-13 passing for 60 yards and also had 31 rushing yards.



Dalton suffered a knee injury in the second quarter of the Bengals game. Bears head coach Matt Nagy said Dalton remains the starter when he is healthy.

The Bears drafted Justin Fields in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft after trading up to the 11th overall pick.
