Sports

Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields in NFL COVID protocol

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields looks to pass during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. (AP Photo/David Banks)

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is in the NFL's COVID protocols, the team announced Thursday.

The move means Fields is unlikely to start against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday in the team's season finale.

Fields had missed the previous two games due to an ankle injury had planned on starting the game.

Chicago Bears DE Robert Quinn breaks Richard Dent's franchise single-season sack record

The Bears will now turn to either Andy Dalton or Nick Foles to start against the Vikings.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportschicago bearscovid 19
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Funeral for fallen Chicago firefighter | LIVE
Illinois reports record-high 44,089 new COVID cases, 104 deaths
CPS COVID: School canceled 2nd day after CTU vote for remote learning
Huntley man charged in Belvidere, IL murders of man, young sons
Burberry Michigan Ave. store burglarized for 2nd time this week
Cook Co. deploys trailers to handle looming surge in COVID deaths
Illinois DCFS worker fatally stabbed while visiting home with 6 kids
Show More
$632M Powerball winning tickets sold in WI, CA
LIVE: Washington marks a year since violent Jan. 6 insurrection
Mother abducted boy, 7, at gunpoint: CPD
Man has belongings, car violently stolen in North Park armed robbery
Chicago Weather: Very cold Thursday, wind chills down to -15
More TOP STORIES News