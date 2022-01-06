Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields in NFL COVID protocol

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is in the NFL's COVID protocols, the team announced Thursday.
The move means Fields is unlikely to start against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday in the team's season finale.
Fields had missed the previous two games due to an ankle injury had planned on starting the game.
The Bears will now turn to either Andy Dalton or Nick Foles to start against the Vikings.
