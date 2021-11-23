Sports

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy denies reports he will be fired after Thanksgiving game

Andy Dalton to start for injured Justin Fields
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team

Bears head coach Matt Nagy pauses as he speaks during a news conference after losing the NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Philadelphia Eagles,16-15. ((AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh))

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy denied reports that he will be fired after the team plays the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving.

"That is not accurate," Nagy said at a press conference Tuesday. "I have great communication with ownership, George and Ted and Ryan, but I have not had any discussions."

The report comes after the Bears blew a late lead against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, their fifth consecutive loss.

In his fourth season as Bears head coach, Nagy has a 31-27 record.

Nagy also said Andy Dalton would get the start for the Bears in place of the injured rookie Justin Fields.

The Bears take on the Lions in Detroit at 11:30 a.m. Thursday.
