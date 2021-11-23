Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy denies reports he will be fired after Thanksgiving game

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy denied reports that he will be fired after the team plays the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving."That is not accurate," Nagy said at a press conference Tuesday. "I have great communication with ownership, George and Ted and Ryan, but I have not had any discussions."The report comes after the Bears blew a late lead against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, their fifth consecutive loss.In his fourth season as Bears head coach, Nagy has a 31-27 record.Nagy also said Andy Dalton would get the start for the Bears in place of the injured rookie Justin Fields.The Bears take on the Lions in Detroit at 11:30 a.m. Thursday.