Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy, GM Ryan Pace on chopping block after losing season

By

((AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh))

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Matt Nagy roamed the Bears sideline for possibly the last time Sunday afternoon as some have predicted his firing for weeks.

Now, after the Bears blew an early lead and lost by 14 against the Minnesota Vikings in the final game of the season, many believe the team will soon part ways with their head coach of the last four years.

"I almost feel bad for Nagy. He knew he was gonna get fired five, six weeks ago. He's been a dead man walking," said Bears fan, Steve Miller.

"I think it's a horrible idea," added fellow fan, Terry Kramer. "He's been doing a great job. The Bears are gonna come back next year."

On sports radio, the Bears future is the subject of much debate, though most fans believe the team will have a new head coach next season. Many, however, are wondering whether General Manager Ryan Pace will also get the ax.

RELATED: What happens in NFL head-coaching interviews? 'It's not about the X's and O's, it's about the CEOs'

"A lot of fans are waiting, expecting Nagy to be gone, but they're a little concerned Ryan Pace may stay," said Fred Huebner with ESPN 1000.

Pace has been the Bears' general manager for six seasons, two more than Nagy has been head coach. But as they entered this season, many experts believed their fates were tied together. Now, after the Bears finished with a losing record this season, many believe it's time to go in a new direction.

"It's gotta be the right move," said veteran sportswriter Joe Aguilar. "We've had three years of mediocre football."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportschicagoloopchicago bearsnfl
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO BEARS
2021 NFL season in review: What went wrong, what's next for non-pla...
Vikings beat Bears 31-17; futures uncertain for Nagy, Zimmer
2022 NFL regular-season opponents for every team
Bears fall to Vikings, ending in another losing season for Coach Nagy
TOP STORIES
CPS classes canceled for Monday as negotiations continue, mayor says
Bob Saget found dead at Orlando hotel
Family tried to punish North Chicago boy, 6, before death: state
19 dead, including 9 children, in fire at NYC apartment building
Nurse who battled leukemia as child shares importance of blood donors
District 202 cancels class due to spike in 'bus drivers with COVID'
Food delivery driver robbed, carjacked at gunpoint on NW Side: police
Show More
'Pancake ice': What is this winter wonder?
34 rescued after ice separates from main shore on Green Bay
Chicago Weather: Flurries end, clearing and cold Monday
Ex-wife found out husband had secret life during his arrest for murder
Woman, baby ID'd after police chase leads to deadly I-80 crash in Gary
More TOP STORIES News