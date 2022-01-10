Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy, GM Ryan Pace on chopping block after losing season

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Matt Nagy roamed the Bears sideline for possibly the last time Sunday afternoon as some have predicted his firing for weeks.Now, after the Bears blew an early lead andin the final game of the season, many believe the team will soon part ways with their head coach of the last four years."I almost feel bad for Nagy. He knew he was gonna get fired five, six weeks ago. He's been a dead man walking," said Bears fan, Steve Miller."I think it's a horrible idea," added fellow fan, Terry Kramer. "He's been doing a great job. The Bears are gonna come back next year."On sports radio, the Bears future is the subject of much debate, though most fans believe the team will have a new head coach next season. Many, however, are wondering whether General Manager Ryan Pace will also get the ax."A lot of fans are waiting, expecting Nagy to be gone, but they're a little concerned Ryan Pace may stay," said Fred Huebner with ESPN 1000.Pace has been the Bears' general manager for six seasons, two more than Nagy has been head coach. But as they entered this season, many experts believed their fates were tied together. Now, after the Bears finished with a losing record this season, many believe it's time to go in a new direction."It's gotta be the right move," said veteran sportswriter Joe Aguilar. "We've had three years of mediocre football."