ABC7 Sports Overtime with Dionne Miller: Dec. 13, 2024

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Watch the full video segments of "ABC7 Sports Overtime with Dionne Miller" Fridays at 5:30 and 8 p.m., and Saturday mornings at 4:30 a.m. on ABC7's 24/7 stream.

Sam Panayotovich gives his best bets for the weekend, and Jeff gives advice on some potential fantasy decisions owners may have to make.

Dionne looks back at the White Sox deal trading away their ace, Garrett Crochet, and hopes and prayers go out to Chicago Cubs legend Ryne Sandberg.

Also, ABC7 is saying goodbye to one of their own. Longtime Sports Producer Larry Snyder is retiring after 41 years! Congrats Larry!

Ryan Chiaverini is back with a Bear-ly Accurate Prediction that's going to the dogs with Patrick Bertoletti.

