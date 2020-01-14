Chicago Bears move training camp back to Halas Hall

The team has held training camp at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais for the last 18 years.
"Olivet Nazarene University continues to be a valued and committed partner, but with the recent investment in our campus expansion and state-of-the-art facilities in Lake Forest, we feel it is important to stay home for training camp," said Chicago Bears President and CEO Ted Phillips in a statement.
We are grateful to Olivet Nazarene University and the communities of Bourbonnais, Kankakee and Bradley for 18 great years of hosting Chicago Bears Training Camp.— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) January 14, 2020
Thank you. pic.twitter.com/QBjKQamHm7
Fans will still have the opportunity to watch practices for free at Halas Hall. A limited number of tickets will be available to attend training camp sessions, according to the Chicago Bears website.
Additional details regarding free public tickets will be available later this spring.
The Bears last held training camp at Halas Hall in 1983.