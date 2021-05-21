Community & Events

Chicago to accept applications for summer block parties again

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's not summer in Chicago without the city's abundant block parties, and the block parties will indeed be back this year.

As the city's COVID-19 metrics improve, block parties will return. On June 6, the city will begin accepting applications for block parties scheduled after July 4.

July 4 is the city's targeted date for full reopening as COVID vaccination rates continues to bring coronavirus infections down.

At this point, there are no capacity limits but other safety measures will be in place. Every block party must have a COVID Captain to help communicate safety protocols, and bounce houses will not be allowed.
