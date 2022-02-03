brewery

Ravenswood brewery serves up vegan, vegetarian dishes while helping charity

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago brewery serves up vegan dishes, helps charity

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago has plenty of breweries, but they all try to bring something different to the taps.

Forbidden Root Brewery just opened another location, Cultivate by Forbidden Root, in the Ravenswood neighborhood. It's vegetarian-forward and vegan-friendly.

SEE ALSO | Chicago brewers team up for Black History Month, create special beer for Super Bowl

"We are focusing a lot on the vegetarian and vegan side," said Carlos Cruz, executive chef.

The brewery also works to support charities in several ways. Merchandise sales support Green City Market. The brewery also has a "love tap."

"Every beer bought on that tap, we donate a dollar," said Brian Krajack, director of operations.

You can visit Cultivate by Forbidden Root at 4710 North Ravenswood Avenue.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkchicagoravenswoodbreweryfoodcraft beerbeerrestaurantsalcohol
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BREWERY
Chicago brewers team up for Black History Month
Chicago Brewery mixes up beer and wine hybrids for new experience
'Blonde Betty' beer honors Betty White in small WI town
Supply chain issues impact breweries amid can shortage
TOP STORIES
Chicago area digs out from storm with more lake-effect snow expected
Stolen: The Unsolved Theft of a $3,000,000 Violin | Watch Now
Protests planned for expected release of Jason Van Dyke Thursday
Suburban Chicago man convicted in mom's death, dismemberment
Family discovers hospital mix-up after 29-year-old takes DNA test
More than 100 firefighters work overnight to extinguish Waukegan fire
LIVE: Biden says Islamic State leader killed during US raid in Syria
Show More
More than 4,000 US flights canceled amid massive winter storm
Texas doctor sues Chase bank for denying her service
Leslie Jordan, Tracee Ellis Ross to announce 2022 Oscar nominations
School Closings: Chicago Area Complete List
Chicago Weather: Cold, light lake-effect snow possible Thursday
More TOP STORIES News