Ravenswood brewery serves up vegan, vegetarian dishes while helping charity

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago has plenty of breweries, but they all try to bring something different to the taps.Forbidden Root Brewery just opened another location, Cultivate by Forbidden Root, in the Ravenswood neighborhood. It's vegetarian-forward and vegan-friendly."We are focusing a lot on the vegetarian and vegan side," said Carlos Cruz, executive chef.The brewery also works to support charities in several ways. Merchandise sales support Green City Market. The brewery also has a "love tap.""Every beer bought on that tap, we donate a dollar," said Brian Krajack, director of operations.You can visit Cultivate by Forbidden Root at 4710 North Ravenswood Avenue.