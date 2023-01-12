Worker trapped under debris in Bronzeville building collapse gravely injured: CFD

A worker became trapped under several feet of debris after a building collapse in the Bronzeville neighborhood Thursday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A worker was critically injured after they became trapped under several feet of debris in a building collapse in the Bronzeville neighborhood Thursday morning, the Chicago Fire Department said.

Authorities began responding to the scene in the 700-block of East Oakwood Boulevard around 11 a.m.

Chopper 7HD flew above the scene, with more than a dozen firefighters on the scene as a section of a building collapsed in. Firefighters could be seen digging through the rubble

CFD said a person became trapped under several feed of debris. Firefighters on the scene were able to free the worker, who was taken to an ambulance.

CFD said the worker was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in grave condition.

Further details were not immediately available.