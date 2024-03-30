Chicago Bulls spotlight black-owned bra boutique for plus-size women's clothing in Beverly

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A black-owned boutique on Chicago's south side is helping women confidently embrace their curves.

Donna Coleman is the owner of DSC Vision Corner, a plus-size women's clothing and bra boutique in the Beverly neighborhood. After six years as a vendor, Coleman took a leap of faith and opened a store specializing in plus-size clothing. Soon, customers began comin to her shop looking for bras, because the previous location was a bra shop. It was then that Coleman noticed the great demand for bras, especially for plus-size women.

Coleman contacted the previous owners and learned all she could about the bra business. She then began selling bras in May 2022. Her store is now the only black-owned bra shop in Chicago, Coleman said.

Colman's store caught the attention of the Chicago Bulls, who featured her store in March for Women's History Month. BMO Harris Bank has also sponsored Coleman for the Black Women's Expo two years in a row.