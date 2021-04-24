feel good

Chicago Bulls help COVID survivor surprise nurses who cared for him in ICU

Chicago Bulls help COVID survivor surprise nurses who cared for him in ICU

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A COVID survivor was able to have a surprise reunion with two Advocate Illinois Masonic nurses who helped him while he was in the ICU thanks to the Chicago Bulls.

Jose Custodio spent two weeks in intensive care at Advocate Illinois Masonic. Nurses Victoria Albrecht and Emily Ford helped care for him until his release last Saturday.

They were able to have a virtual reunion when Custodio got to sing the National Anthem at the United Center before a Bulls game. His performance was dedicated to the nurses.

The Bulls featured the performance and their reunion as part of their "Chicago Shows Up" series, in partnership with United Airlines.
