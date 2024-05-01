Apply by May 10 for the 2024 Billie Jean King Youth Leadership Award

Learn more about the 2024 Billie Jean King Youth Leadership Award and eligibility criteria, and apply by May 10!

ESPN is proud to support and honor inspirational young leaders through the Billie Jean King Youth Leadership Award, which is currently accepting applications through Friday.

As part of the Sports Humanitarian Awards and the ESPYS, ESPN's Billie Jean King Youth Leadership Award celebrates the legendary sports icon's commitment to leadership and service by honoring high school and college-aged students who, like Billie Jean King, use the power of sports to improve their communities.

The award, which was created in 2019, honors young people from across the United States who are making a difference in their communities.

This year, the pool of honorees has expanded to three national honorees and 20 regional honorees.

The three national honorees will be honored at the ESPYS in Los Angeles and awarded a $10,000 charitable grant, while the 20 regional honorees will receive a $2,500 grant.

Click here to view the eligibility criteria and apply.

Applications are due by Friday, May 10 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Disney is the parent company of ESPN and this ABC station.