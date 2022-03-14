burglary

Macy's burglary: Merchandise stolen from State Street store after window broken, Chicago police say

Window broken on Wabash, CPD said
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Loop burglary: Merchandise stolen from Macy's on State Street

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Macy's State Street location in the Loop was burglarized early Monday morning, Chicago police said.

Two unknown suspects broke one of the store's windows about 4:25 a.m. in the 100-block of North Wabash Avenue, entered the building and took merchandise, according to CPD.

The two then fled in an unknown direction.

RELATED: Chicago Macy's on State Street broken into by smash-and-grab burglars

Chicago police did not immediately provide information about what was stolen or the identities or descriptions of those involved.

No one was in custody later Monday morning. Area Three detectives are investigating.

Thieves also broke a window and stole merchandise from the store in January, Chicago police said at the time.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoloopburglarytheftchicago crimemacy'sretail
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BURGLARY
2 churches burglarized within 2 days, Chicago police say
Man charged after Ukrainian church burglarized, Chicago police say
Thieves break into Chicago Ukrainian church, police say
Thieves caught stealing 14 luxury vehicles from Evanston dealership
TOP STORIES
Toddler accidently shoots, kills mother while playing with gun: police
CPD searching for suspects after 7 shot in South Chicago
Why are US gas prices soaring when America barely uses Russian oil?
4th dose of COVID-19 vaccine will be needed, Pfizer's CEO says
IN woman convicted of hitting 4 kids, killing 3, to get early release
After Chicago mask mandate lifts, CPS follows suit; CTU pushing back
Clayton's dramatic two-night 'Bachelor' finale begins tonight
Show More
2 churches burglarized within 2 days, Chicago police say
Tom Brady says he's returning as Buccaneers QB next season
Chicago Weather: Showers late Monday
26 shot, 2 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
CPD officer, Army veteran quits job to go fight in Ukraine war
More TOP STORIES News