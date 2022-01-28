Chicago Macy's on State Street broken into by smash-and-grab burglars

Police said two burglars entered the store in the first block of State Street at about 3:18 a.m. and grabbed some property on display inside.
The suspects then fled the scene inside a gold-colored sedan, police said. No one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.
Further details were not immediately available.
