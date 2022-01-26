burglary

Chicago police investigating apparent Michigan Avenue burglary at LensCrafters store

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CPD investigating apparent Loop burglary at LensCrafters store

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating after a LensCrafters on Michigan Avenue in the Loop was apparently burglarized early Wednesday morning.

CPD officers responded about 3:50 a.m. to the eyeglass store in the 200-block of North Michigan for a reported burglary and found the side window of the store had been broken out.

Chicago police said a suspect or suspects had entered the store and taken an unknown amount of merchandise before fleeing.

RELATED: Chicago Burberry, Moose Knuckles stores hit by thieves in early morning burglaries, CPD says

CPD did not have a description of the suspects, and no one was in custody later Wednesday morning.

Area Three detectives are investigating.

There has been a rash of burglaries on Michigan Avenue in the last few months.

