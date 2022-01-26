Chicago police investigating apparent Michigan Avenue burglary at LensCrafters store

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating after a LensCrafters on Michigan Avenue in the Loop was apparently burglarized early Wednesday morning.CPD officers responded about 3:50 a.m. to the eyeglass store in the 200-block of North Michigan for a reported burglary and found the side window of the store had been broken out.Chicago police said a suspect or suspects had entered the store and taken an unknown amount of merchandise before fleeing.CPD did not have a description of the suspects, and no one was in custody later Wednesday morning.Area Three detectives are investigating.There has been a rash of burglaries on Michigan Avenue in the last few months.