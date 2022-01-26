Chicago police investigating apparent Michigan Avenue burglary at LensCrafters store

CPD officers responded about 3:50 a.m. to the eyeglass store in the 200-block of North Michigan for a reported burglary and found the side window of the store had been broken out.
Chicago police said a suspect or suspects had entered the store and taken an unknown amount of merchandise before fleeing.
CPD did not have a description of the suspects, and no one was in custody later Wednesday morning.
Area Three detectives are investigating.
There has been a rash of burglaries on Michigan Avenue in the last few months.