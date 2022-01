Chicago Burberry, Moose Knuckles stores hit by thieves in early morning robberies, CPD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Five men forced their way into the Michigan Avenue Burberry store early Tuesday morning, Chicago police said.The suspects broke in around 5:52 a.m., stole merchandise and then drove off in a white SUV. In November , four men stole handbags from the same store hurting two people as they got away.Less than a half hour earlier, police were called to a robbery at the Moose Knuckles store in the Gold Coast.According to a police, a group of suspects pried the door open to the store which sells high-end winter coats on East Walton.It appears the thieves managed to clear out all the merchandise from the first floor.No one is in custody for either incident.