Car wanted in Chicago carjacking crashes on I-57 in Markham after police chase, ISP says

MARKHAM, Ill. (WLS) -- One person is in custody after Illinois State Police pursued a car wanted in connection with a carjacking in Chicago Wednesday morning.
ISP said a Dodge Durango was wanted in connection with a carjacking from Kedzie Avenue and State Street at about 4:08 a.m.
State troopers pursued the SUV onto I-57 and the car crashed near 159th Street in Markham, police said.
One suspect is in custody and police are searching for two or three other suspects.
Police said a search is underway in the area of Parkside Drive and Troy Avenue.
