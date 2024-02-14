Car wanted in Chicago carjacking crashes on I-57 in Markham after police chase, ISP says

Illinois State Police say a car wanted in a Chicago carjacking crashed on I-57 in Markham, with one suspect in custody.

Illinois State Police say a car wanted in a Chicago carjacking crashed on I-57 in Markham, with one suspect in custody.

Illinois State Police say a car wanted in a Chicago carjacking crashed on I-57 in Markham, with one suspect in custody.

Illinois State Police say a car wanted in a Chicago carjacking crashed on I-57 in Markham, with one suspect in custody.

MARKHAM, Ill. (WLS) -- One person is in custody after Illinois State Police pursued a car wanted in connection with a carjacking in Chicago Wednesday morning.

ISP said a Dodge Durango was wanted in connection with a carjacking from Kedzie Avenue and State Street at about 4:08 a.m.

State troopers pursued the SUV onto I-57 and the car crashed near 159th Street in Markham, police said.

One suspect is in custody and police are searching for two or three other suspects.

Police said a search is underway in the area of Parkside Drive and Troy Avenue.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood