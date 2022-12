Chicago shooting: Man shot during carjacking in West Lawn, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Police say a man was shot several times Sunday night in an attempted carjacking.

It happened near 64th and Cicero in West Lawn.

Police say the victim was inside a vehicle when a group of men approached him with guns and demanded the vehicle.

There was a struggle, and police say the victim was shot several times.

He was rushed to the hospital. At last check, he's in serious condition.

