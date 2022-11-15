Chicago man charged in connection with North Side carjacking involving 2-month-old boy: CPD

Chicago violence: Vehicle carjacked on North Side with child still inside, CPD said

Chicago police said a 2-month-old boy has been found safe after he was in a vehicle that was carjacked Sunday on the North Side.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 26-year-old Chicago man has been charged in connection with a North Side carjacking that involved a 2-month-old-boy over the weekend, Chicago police said early Tuesday morning.

Pherris Harrington has been charged with aggravated kidnapping of a child under 13, aggravated vehicular hijacking with a weapon, possible ammunition without a valid FOID card, resisting a police officer, battery and more in connection with the incident, according to CPD.

Harrington was arrested just before 11:20 a.m. Sunday in the 100-block of North Lower Wacker Drive after being identified as the person who, less than 30 minutes earlier, forcefully took a vehicle from a 37-year-old woman and 41-year-old man in the 1500-block of West Lawrence Avenue on the North Side, CPD said.

Police said the driver was getting out of the vehicle in a parking lot on Lawrence when the carjacker forced his way into the vehicle.

SEE MORE: Carjacking Chicago: 2-month-old baby inside carjacked vehicle found safe on Lower Wacker, police say

A 2-month-old boy was in the vehicle when Harrington got inside and drove away, hitting several vehicles in the process, according to Chicago police.

He also tried to flee on foot and battered a responding officer and EMT, police said.

The vehicle was later recovered on Lower Wacker with the child still inside and unhurt.

Harrington is due in court Tuesday.

The video in the player above is from an earlier report.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER | Track crime and safety in your neighborhood