Chicago police: 2 carjackings, armed robbery reported on NW Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two carjackings and an armed robbery were reported just minutes apart on the Northwest Side Wednesday morning, Chicago police said.

The first carjacking occurred in the 2100-block of North Whipple Street at about 5:59 a.m. A 38-year-old man was walking to his parked vehicle, a gray Ford Fusion when police said two vehicles, a black SYV and a white sedan, approached.

Police said between six to eight male suspects got out an demanded the victim's car and personal property.

The victim complied and some of the suspects got into the victim's vehicle and fled while others fled in the SUV and sedan.

The second carjacking occurred in the 2700-block of North Mozart Street at about 6:14 a.m.

Police said a 53-year-old man was inside of his blue Honda Pilot when a tan-colored sedan and another vehicle approached.

About six male suspects got out and opened the driver's side door, police said. The victim was struck in the face and the victim got out of the car when the carjackers demanded the vehicle.

The suspects got into the victim's vehicle and fled along with the other two cars.

The victim declined medical treatment.

At about 6:45 a.m., police said a 33-year-old man was robbed in the 1400-block of north Washtenaw Avenue. Police said the victim was inside of his vehicle when a small red SUV and a gray midsize SUV approached.

A group of about four suspects got out and opened the victim's vehicle and struck the victim in the face, police said.

The suspects took the victim's belongings before getting back in red and gray SUVs and fleeing southbound, police said.

The victim was cut on the face and treated at the scene.

Police have not said if the crimes are linked. Area Five detectives are investigating and no one is in custody.

