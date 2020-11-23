Chicago Catholic schools may switch to remote learning after Thanksgiving, Archdiocese says

FULL LETTER FROM ARCHDIOCESE:

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Some of Chicago's Catholic schools will be going to remote learning, according to the Archdiocese.The Archdiocese has not released details yet but says a new survey of parents, teachers, and administrators shows that 80% of schools want to stay in-person while the other 20% do not.Those that don't want to stay in the classroom will move to remote learning sometime after Thanksgiving.The Archdiocese reassures that there have been very few COVID-19 cases in its schools.