Chicago in search of 'perfect tree' to become city's official Christmas tree for Millennium Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Christmas is still more than three months away but the search for Chicago's official holiday tree starts today.

The 109th Annual Christmas Tree will return to Millennium Park as the centerpiece of a full slate of holiday programming, the city announced Thursday.

From now through October 7, the city is taking nominations.

The winning tree will go up in Millennium Park, where the lighting ceremony is set for November 18 and will remain illuminated until Janurary 8.

All nominated trees must meet the following criteria:

Be at least 45 feet or taller;

Be located less than 50 miles from Chicago's Loop;

AND preferably, be a Norway Spruce or Fir Tree. (Pine trees are ineligible as they are not sturdy enough.)

Trees that do not meet these criteria will not be considered, city officials said.

Sumbissions should include:

Owner(s) name, address, phone number and email;

A brief description of why the tree should be Chicago's official Christmas Tree including any background information on the tree that makes it special; and

At least two photographs (one from afar and one up close).

You can submit your nominations at dcase@cityofchicago.org.