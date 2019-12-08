CHICAGO -- The congregation of the Apostolic Faith Church gathered Saturday to celebrate Bishop Horace Smith's 70th birthday.
A reception was held for Smith Saturday night at the Marriott Marquis Chicago. The event included several musical performances.
ABC7 Eyewitness News Anchor Cheryl Burton emceed the event.
Chicago church celebrates Bishop Horace Smith's 70th birthday
