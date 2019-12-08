Chicago church celebrates Bishop Horace Smith's 70th birthday

CHICAGO -- The congregation of the Apostolic Faith Church gathered Saturday to celebrate Bishop Horace Smith's 70th birthday.

A reception was held for Smith Saturday night at the Marriott Marquis Chicago. The event included several musical performances.

ABC7 Eyewitness News Anchor Cheryl Burton emceed the event.
