chicago city council

Chicago City Council approves Lightfoot's curfew ordinance, takes up violence in 2nd meeting

By and ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago City Council meetings to take up casino, violence

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago City Council passed Mayor Lori Lightfoot's new citywide curfew for minors in their second council meeting Wednesday.

Lightfoot's ordinance moves the long-standing and seldom-enforced curfew back one hour and adds one year to its age. The curfew applies to minors under the age of 18, instead of 17, and now goes into effect at 10 p.m. instead of 11 p.m.

The ordinance was approved by a vote of 30-19.

READ MORE: Chicago City Council delays action on Mayor Lightfoot's curfew for minors: 'This is ridiculous'

Aldermanic allies and enemies alike have condemned the crackdown as a toothless and desperate response to a deadly outbreak of youth violence in the downtown area that prompted a mass shooting outside a McDonald's at Chicago Avenue and State Street and the fatal shooting of a teenager at Millennium Park.

Other alderpersons have noted the paltry - and declining - number of curfew citations the Chicago Police Department issues even under Chicago's existing law and how those numbers have declined.

RELATED: 2nd man killed in Chicago mass shooting outside Near North Side McDonalds ID'd


From 2,453 citations in 2018, the tally dropped to 1,804 in 2019, then 635 in 2020 and just 364 citations last year. So far this year, 98 citations have been issued.
The second city council meeting is focused on public safety and violence prevention. Mayoral critic and 15th Ward Alderman Ray Lopez had hoped to call Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown, Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez and the director of the Chicago Park District on the record during the meeting, but at its start Supt. Brown was not in chambers.

A spokesman for the department said Brown is in Washington, D.C., attending President Joe Biden's signing of his policing reform order.

Aldermen intended to grill the superintendent and other officials on their plans for summer violence prevention.

READ MORE: 16-year-old shot and killed at 'Bean' worried about Chicago crime, living past 21


Alderman Matt O'Shea has proposed an incentive program to address the police department's staffing crisis. It offers $10,000 in down payment mortgage assistance for new and existing officers who are first time homebuyers.

Earlier Wednesday, the Chicago City Council met and approved Lightfoot's plan for a Bally's casino in the city's River West neighborhood.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicschicagoloopchicago crimelori lightfootchicago city councilchicago violencecurfew
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO CITY COUNCIL
City Council approves Lightfoot's plan for Chicago casino
Alderman Michael Scott resigns to work in film industry
Man gets $14.25M after 20 years in prison for murders he didn't commit
Plan to build Bally's casino in River West moves forward
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Tornado Warning in effect for Cook; funnel cloud spotted
Uvalde school shooting: What we know about 19 kids, 2 teachers killed
Abbott slams Chicago gun laws: 'Not a real solution'
'Tyson the Bison' captured in north suburban forest preserve
LIVE: TX school shooting leaves at least 19 children, 2 adults dead
Illinois reports 6,406 new coronavirus cases, 8 deaths
PROGRAM NOTE: 'Jeopardy!' to air overnight
Show More
Brookfield Zoo welcomes baby South American tapir calf
Beto O'Rourke confronts Texas gov. at Uvalde shooting press conference
City Council approves Lightfoot's plan for Chicago casino
Texas school shooter bought 2 rifles within days of turning 18
Hyundai recalls 239,000 cars for exploding seat belt parts
More TOP STORIES News