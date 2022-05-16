Teen given $250K bond for murder of 16-year-old Seandell Holliday at Millennium Park 'Bean'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 17-year-old arrested over the weekend was charged as adult, not a juvenile, on Monday at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.This charges came after a fatal shooting in Millennium Park over the weekend."They came to the area as part of a larger group gathering that had been advertised on social media," said Cook County, Asst. State's Attorney James Murphy.Marion Richardson appeared before a judge for bond court from a juvenile detention facility via video conference. Richardson was given a $250,000 bond for the murder of 16-year-old Seandell Holliday.The prosecutor told the Judge the two teenagers exchanged words. Then, Holliday jumped on Richardson's back."The victim then punched the defendant in the head. At the same time, another male approached the defendant and appeared to punch at the defendant's head. Defendant Richardson then pulled out a handgun and shot the victim once in the chest," Murphy said.Holliday died at the park. Holiday was remembered at a vigil in Roseland on Sunday. Those who knew him recalled a thoughtful young man concerned about the violence in Chicago and concerned about surviving until his 21st birthday.Holiday participated in the Champs Male Mentoring Program.As for Richardson, his attorney said he was getting ready to start a new job this week. If his family can post the $250,000 bail, he would be on electronic monitoring.Richardson's next court appearance is scheduled for June 3.