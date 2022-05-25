Chicago City Council meetings to take up casino, violence

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago City Council is holding two meetings Wednesday, with issues including a casino and city violence on the agenda.At the first meeting, aldermen are expected to take a final vote on bringing a Bally's casino to the River West neighborhood."It looks like it is likely to pass," ABC7 Political Analyst Laura Washington said. "It came out of committee with 27 votes, so they probably have the votes they need. I would expect there is going to be a lot of debate in City Council today because this is a really big deal, bit it's likely to pass."In the second meeting Wednesday afternoon, the council will hear from Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown and top mayoral aides on their violence prevention plan for the summer.It comes as Alderman Matt O'Shea proposes an incentive program to address the department's staffing crisis. It offers $10,000 in down payment mortgage assistance for new and existing officers who are first time homebuyers.