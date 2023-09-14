Chicago migrant crisis solutions, budget expected to be major topic at city council meeting

Solutions for the Migrant crisis in Chicago is expected to be the key topic of discussion at Thursday's city council meeting.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's migrant crisis is top of mind for city leaders at Thursday morning's council meeting, especially figuring out how to fund proposed solutions.

Going into the meeting, Mayor Brandon Johnson is asking for $200 million in the next budget for migrant expense as the city already faces a $538 million budget shortfall.

There are new numbers on the migrant crisis from Chicago OEMC. At least 14,000 have arrived in Chicago in the last year. 1,600 of them are living at Chicago police stations. Hundreds of others are living at Chicago's two airports.

Meanwhile, an organization called "One Northside" hopes a resolution to increase funding for affordable housing for thousands of people across the city is introduced during the meeting Thursday.

"One Northside" members rallied and chanted Thursday morning inside City Hall ahead of the meeting to show support for "Bring Chicago Home," also known as the "Mansion Tax."

The "Bring Chicago Home" ordinance is expected to be discussed at the meeting. The ordinance would raise the real estate transfer tax on high-end home sales to generate about $100 million in revenue to combat homelessness, affecting 6% of home sales in the city.

As the city faces an influx of migrants, residents said access to affordable housing is a must.

Ahead of this morning's council meeting, Mayor Brandon Johnson could be seen biking to City Hall from his home in the Austin neighborhood. He posted a video on social media this morning, biking alongside his security detail.