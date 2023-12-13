City Council meeting expected to take up Chicago police misconduct, paid leave

The Chicago City Council meeting Wednesday has several items on the agenda, including Chicago police misconduct and paid leave.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Several issues are on the agenda for the Chicago City Council meeting Wednesday morning.

A few key topics include a provision that would allow Chicago police officers accused of serious misconduct to have their cases decided by a third party, privately-,behind closed doors.

Also, council members could vote Wednesday on a change that would delay the start of mandatory paid leave for workers who live in the city by six months. This comes just one month after approving the measure requiring employers give their workers at least 10 days paid leave.

City Council members will once again take up the issue of a proposed court settlement between CPD and a man shot and killed back in 2014. The settlement is for $2 million.