Mayor Lori Lightfoot considering new mitigations as Chicago COVID cases rise

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot is considering new action over what she called a "significant uptick" in COVID cases.
"We are looking at a number of different strategies to help us deal with this latest surge, but we always do that in partnership and in communication with the individuals and the businesses that are going to be affected. We don't unilaterally impose anything."
The mayor said she has not decided which additional mitigation strategy she might impose, but those discussions are happening.
Chicago is currently averaging more than 900 cases a day over the last seven days and more than 4,500 cases were reported in Illinois on Monday.
