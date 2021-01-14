Chicago COVID-19 vaccine update expected from Lightfoot, Dr. Arwady as access expands

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=9600135" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Instead f the Red-Orange-Yellow designations it's been using for months, Chciago announced it is reorganizing its travel order int a 2-tier system.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An update on COVID-19 vaccine distribution in Chicago is expected Thursday morning from Mayor Lori Lightfoot and top doctor Allison Arwady.Starting next week, Chicago could start giving the vaccine to some at-risk patients who are 65 and older. The city's public health department said healthcare workers should still get first priority.But hospitals and outpatient centers will be allowed to give extra doses to people in the older, higher-risk group.Chicago also announced changes to the city's COVID-19 travel order Tuesday, switching from a three-tier system to a two-tier system.The previous travel order places states in three categories: red, orange and yellow. The new travel order, which will take effect on Friday, eliminates one of the tiers so there will now only be an orange tier and a yellow tier.Travelers from states in the orange tier must either quarantine for 10 days or test negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of arrival. Travelers from yellow states do not need to quarantine or test before arrival.A state in the yellow tier has less than 15 daily cases per 100,000 people. States in the orange tier have more than 15 cases per 100,000 people.