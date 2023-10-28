Crash-and-grab burglars hit Wicker Park shop; 5th clothing store hit in days, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thieves targeted a Wicker Park store early Saturday in at least the fifth crash-and-grab in Chicago in the last four days.

It happened at around 4:57 a.m. at the Urban Jungle in the 1300 blk. of N. Milwaukee.

According to police, a group of five suspects drove an SUV in to the store and took off with merchandise.

The suspects left the crashed SUV at the scene and took off in two waiting vehicles, police said.

On Friday, Chicago police issued a community alert warning businesses about these brazen crash-and-grab burglaries.

Burglars have recently hit other clothing stores in the South Loop, River North, River East and East Village. Police are not yet linking them to Saturday's incident.