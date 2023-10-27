Chicago police issue alert after string of crash-and-grab burglaries

Chicago police have issued an alert about a series of crash-and-grab burglaries, including in the South Loop and River North.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have issued a community alert warning businesses about brazen crash-and-grab burglaries.

Police said there have been at least four crash-and-grab burglaries in the past three days in the South Loop, River North, River East and East Village.

In all of the incidents, police said the suspects ram storefronts with vehicles to break in and then steal merchandise before taking off in waiting vehicles.

Surveillance video captured the moment one of these crash and grabs happened at a shoe and clothing store on the 1100-block of North Ashland Avenue in East Village

The owner of that store, Boneyard Chicago, said he even hired private security overnight to deter a crime like this from taking place, but to no avail.

He said the security guard was held up at gunpoint before a Jeep Grand Cherokee went barreling into the store. That's when at least half a dozen people in hoodies rob the store.

Jacob, the store owner, said those thieves did over $30,000 in damage. but never stole anything of real value.

Burglars use 2 vehicles to smash into River North store, Chicago police say

"It would have been easier of they broke a window and went in and took merchandise because this is way more costly than any merchandize they could have taken from us," he said.

The frustrated owners of Boneyard Chicago hope to reopen this weekend as repairs to the store get underway.

Chicago police are urging store owners to repair any broken windows doors and locks and to call CPD if you see anything suspicious.